Humphreys Sets Career-Highs in Hits and RBIs as Threshers Take Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Nathan Humphreys reached base all five times he got to the plate and belted two home runs as the Clearwater Threshers (36-21) came back to win 11-8 over the St. Lucie Mets (25-32) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers' magic number is six to clinch the first half as they head home for a series against Lakeland.

Juan Villavicencio got the first hit of the game after the first out of the top of the first inning and advanced to second when Griffin Burkholder singled on the next pitch. Nathan Humphreys worked the count full against Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez before he sent a double down the right field line to plate Villavicencio for the first run of the game. The Mets responded with two runs in the home half of the first to take a one-run lead of their own after the opening frame.

The Threshers stormed back in the top of the third with a Jonathan Hogart home run on the first pitch of the inning to tie the game at two. Two pitches later, Villavicencio gave the Threshers the lead with an opposite-field blast to left. After the first out of the inning, Humphreys delivered his second RBI of the game on a solo home run to double the Threshers' advantage. St. Lucie quickly took the lead in the bottom of the third, scoring five times after the first five batters of the frame reached safely.

Villavicencio started off the fifth inning with a one-out double, and Burkholder was hit by a pitch. Humphreys scored Villavicencio with an RBI single to cut the Mets' lead to two runs. After Matthew Ferrara walked to load the bases, Will Vierling drove in Burkholder on an RBI single to centerfield. Mets' center fielder Simon Juan misplayed the single on the ground, allowing Humphreys to score and tie the game at seven. St. Lucie took the lead right back in the home half of the fifth, making it 8-7 on a fielder's choice and an error.

Burkholder and Humphreys reached base on back-to-back one-out walks in the seventh, and Vierling walked the bases loaded after the second out. Jaeden Calderon and Angel Mata followed by drawing walks with the bases loaded against the newly entered Mets reliever Miguel Mejias, plating Burkholder and Humphreys to give the Threshers back a one-run lead.

Hogart led off the eighth inning with a walk, and after the second out, Nathan Humphreys took a 3-1 pitch over the right-center field wall for his second homer of the day, extending the Threshers' lead to three runs. The Mets loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but the Threshers' bullpen slammed the door and held off the late rally for an 11-8 victory.

Sean Youngerman surrendered six runs on five hits in 2.0 innings with three walks in a no-decision. Jacob Pruitt allowed one unearned run on one hit with two walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. MT Morrissey struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame. Tegan Cain gave up one unearned run on two hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Tyler Bowen (2-1) retired all three batters he faced and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning to earn the win. Marty Gair struck out three hitters and allowed one walk in 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames. Gabe Craig picked up the save in a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two with two walks and one hit allowed.

Three home runs in the third is the most by the Threshers in a single inning this season...Humphreys became the first Thresher to hit multiple homers in one game for the Threshers in 2026...He tied the Threshers' season highs with four hits and five RBIs...Gair went 2.0 pitched and hitless innings for the second time this season...Vierling has driven in a run in each of the past three games...The Threshers will begin a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, June 9...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 7, 2026

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