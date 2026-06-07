Threshers Come Back Late to Beat Mets 11-8

Published on June 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets catcher Chase Meggers

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets catcher Chase Meggers(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers scored four runs across the seventh and eighth innings to come back and beat the St. Lucie Mets 11-8 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Clearwater won the series 5-1.

The game was tied 7-7 at the midway point. The Mets took an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Simon Juan reached on a leadoff error and eventually scored from third base on a Jackson Hauge ground out.

The Mets held the 8-7 lead until the seventh inning when relievers Josh Blum and Miguel Mejias struggled to throw strikes. The two combined to walk five batters in the inning. Jaeden Calderon and Angel Mata drew back-to-back walks against Mejias with the bases loaded to tie the game and take a 9-8 lead.

Nathan Humphreys hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning against Joe Scarborough to boost the Threshers advantage to 11-8.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Gabe Craig but Craig struck out Hauge and Elian Peña to end the game.

The Mets scored six runs over their first three innings at the plate against Threshers starter Sam Youngerman. But the Threshers bullpen was solid. Six relievers combined to limit the Mets to two unearned runs and three hits over 7.0 innings.

Tyler Bowen pitched a 1-2-3 sixth to get credit for the win. Marty Gair pitched the next two innings without giving up a hit or run. He struck out three. Craig collected his fourth save.

Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over 4.1 innings in a no-decision.

Chase Meggers went 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBI. Julio Zayas went 2 for 5 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Peña and Yohairo Cuevas each hit a double. Jeremy Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with two walks.

For Clearwater, Humphreys went 4 for 4 with two homers, a double, single, walk, five RBI and four runs scored.

The Mets (25-32) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin a six-game commuter series at the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch Tuesday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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