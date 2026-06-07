Lakeland Loses Lead Late, Responds with Two-Run Eighth to Take Series Finale 5-3 over Fort Myers

Published on June 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (27-29) snapped a three-game losing streak courtesy of Jesus Pinto's go-ahead single in the eighth to take the series finale over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (33-24) on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland kicked off the scoring in the second off starter Ramiro Villanueva. Edian Espinal and Nick Dumesnil drew back-to-back walks and Javier Osorio scored both on a two-run single, putting the Flying Tigers ahead 2-0.

Lakeland starter Charlie Christensen was excellent, hurling 4.0 shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out a career-high eight hitters. With 4.0 shutout frames, he runs his scoreless streak as a starter to 17.0 innings.

Fort Myers countered with one run in the sixth off reliever Joe Ruzicka. Dameury Pena reached on a walk, advanced to second on a fielder's choice and to third on a hit by pitch. Ryan Sprock drove him home on a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Flying Tigers answered with one run in the bottom half against reliever Kolten Smith. Beau Ankeney mashed a solo shot to left field to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Mighty Mussels rallied to tie the game off reliever Jan Caraballo in the eighth. Pena led off the inning with a single, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Sprock. Sprock also stole second and Graham Brown drove him in on a game-tying single, knotting the score at 3-3.

Lakeland responded with two runs in the bottom half off reliever Brent Francisco. Newremberg Rondon reached on a leadoff single and moved to second on an infield single from Jude Warwick. Pinto knocked in Rondon on a go-ahead single, moving Warwick to third. Espinal plated Warwick on a sacrifice fly, increasing the lead to 5-3.

After allowing a two-out single, reliever Jatnk Diaz induced a flyout with the tying run at the plate, locking down a 5-3 Flying Tigers win.

Diaz (1-1) earned the win, throwing 1.1 innings while allowing two hits and punching out a pair. Francisco (5-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one across 1.0 inning.

Lakeland begins a six-game set at first-place Clearwater on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Each team's starting pitcher is to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from June 7, 2026

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