Lakeland Surrenders Seven-Run Second Inning, Drops Contest 11-0 to Fort Myers

Published on June 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







After falling behind 10-0 after two innings, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (26-27) could not recover as they fell 11-0 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (31-23) on Thursday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Fort Myers began the scoring in the first off starter Malachi Witherspoon. Ramiro Dominguez, Ryan Sprock and Jayson Bass each walked followed by a Luis Fragoza hit by pitch, scoring Dominguez and giving the Mighty Mussels a 1-0 lead. Bryan Acuňa drove in Sprock on a single and Dominguez singled home Bass, putting the visitors ahead 3-0.

Fort Myers posted a seven-run third inning off reliever Jatnk Diaz. The first eight hitters of the inning each reached, with the last seven each reaching via a hit. Dominguez and Sprock laced RBI singles. Fragoza and Quentin Young smacked two-run doubles and Irvin Nuñez capped off the inning with an RBI single, extending the Mighty Mussels lead to 10-0.

Lakeland allowed eight hits in the second inning, tied for its most allowed in an inning since 2018. Its seven earned runs allowed were a season-worst.

Fort Myers added one run off position player-turned-pitcher Newremberg Rondon in the ninth. Young, who fell a home run short of the cycle, scored on an RBI single from Nuñez, capping the scoring at 11-0.

Mighty Mussels starter Justin Mitrovich (1-1) earned the win, hurling a career-high 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five and walking two. Witherspoon (2-2) took the loss, lasting just 0.1 inning while allowing three runs on no hits while walking three and striking out one. Matthew Dalquist (1) earned his first career save, recording the final 12 outs without allowing a hit or walk while punching out five.

The Flying Tigers look to even the series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Lakeland sends RHP Alistair Tanner (3-3, 6.38) to the hill to face Fort Myers RHP Reed Moring (1-0, 1.95).







Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2026

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