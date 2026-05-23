Goodman's Walk-off Sacrifice Fly Lifts Lakeland to 3-2 Win over Bradenton

Published on May 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Jack Goodman capped off a two-run ninth-inning rally with a walk-off sacrifice fly to propel the Lakeland Flying Tigers (24-19) to a 3-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders (22-21) on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

In what quickly became a pitcher's duel, both teams were held scoreless until the fifth inning. Bradenton kicked off the scoring with a run in the fifth off reliever Jatnk Diaz. Eddie Rynders reached on a fielder's choice, moved to third on a single and scored on an error, putting the Marauders ahead, 1-0.

Bradenton starter Yonleg Gaetano twirled a gem, throwing 6.0 no-hit innings while punching out two Reliever Noah Takacs entered the game in the seventh, and Lakeland took advantage, ending the no-hit bid and tying the game in the frame. Edian Espinal singled, moved to second on a fielder's choice from Javier Osorio and scored on an RBI single from Anibal Salas, knotting the game at 1-1.

The Marauders immediately grabbed the lead back in the eighth off reliever Pedro Garcia. Eddie King Jr. smashed a leadoff homer to left field, pushing the visitors in front, 2-1.

For the second time this week, the Flying Tigers mounted a ninth-inning rally off Draven Zeigler. Zach MacDonald reached on an error and scored on an Espinal double, tying the game at 2-2. Espinal moved to third on an infield single from Osorio and Goodman drove home Espinal on a sacrifice fly, lifting Lakeland to a 3-2 victory.

Yendy Gomez (2-1) earned tine win, pitching a hitless ninth while striking out one and walking two. Zeigler (3-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits while punching out three over 1.2 innings.

Lakeland will look for the series victory in the penultimate game of the series with Bradenton on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Flying Tigers LHP Caleb Leys (0-2, 5.56) is slated to face off against Marauders RHP Levi Sterling (2-2, 6.16).







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