Lakeland Rallies from 5 Down, Falls in 9th in 8-7 Loss to Bradenton

Published on May 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







After erasing a 5-0 deficit, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (23-19) relinquished a lead of their own in the ninth, falling 8-7 to the Bradenton Marauders (22-20) on Thursday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

For the third consecutive game to begin the series, Bradenton kicked off the scoring in the first inning. Jesus Castillo recorded an RBI groundout off and Eddie King Jr. notched an RBI single off starter Malachi Witherspoon. The Marauders scored three more in the third off Witherspoon. Josh Tate collected a two-run single and King Jr. hit into an RBI groundout, giving the Marauders a 5-0 lead.

Lakeland added one run back in the second off starter Kyle Robinson on a solo blast from Javier Osorio, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

The Flying Tigers scored one in the fifth off Brandon Cain with the run charged to Greiber Mendez. Jude Warwick and Trei Cruz drew back-to-back walks and Nick Dumesnil doubled home Warwick, making it a 5-2 game.

Lakeland tied the game in the sixth off Mendez. Anibal Salas began the inning with a walk, moved to second on a Hunter Dobbins fielder's choice and third on an error. Carson Rucker lifted an RBI single, Zach MacDonald drew an RBI walk and Rucker scored on a wild pitch, knotting the game at 5-5.

Bradenton took the lead back in the seventh on a run charged to Andrew Pogue. Dylan Palmer walked, stole second and moved to third on a bunt single from Tate. Luke Scherrer drove him in on a groundout, putting the visitors ahead, 6-5.

The Flying Tigers grabbed the lead back in the bottom half off Gavin Adams. Salas walked for the third time on the night and scored on a go-ahead two-run blast from Dobbins, pushing Lakeland in front for the game's first time, 7-6.

The Marauders countered with the go-ahead score in the ninth off Jan Caraballo. Cristian Jauregui walked and scored on a two-run blast from Tate, putting Bradenton ahead for good, 8-7.

Roilan Portuondo (2-0) closed the game out in the bottom half with a perfect ninth. He went 2.0 innings, allowed one hit and struck out one. Caraballo (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits while walking one over 1.0 inning.

Lakeland will look to bounce back in the fourth game of a six-game set with Bradenton on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Flying Tigers RHP Kelvis Salcedo (0-1, 5.40) faces off against RHP Yonleg Gaetano (0-0, 2.60).







Florida State League Stories from May 22, 2026

Lakeland Rallies from 5 Down, Falls in 9th in 8-7 Loss to Bradenton - Lakeland Flying Tigers

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