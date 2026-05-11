Lakeland Secures Series Victory with 6-Run 7th Inning En Route to 8-3 Win over St. Lucie

Published on May 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







After rallying from a 2-0 deficit, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (17-15) fell short in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the the St. Lucie Mets (14-18) at Joker Marchant Stadium.

St. Lucie began the scoring in the fourth off reliever Caleb Leys. Randy Guzman led off the inning with a double and scored on a single from Chase Meggers, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

St. Lucie added one more off Leys in the fifth. Jamari Baylor reached on an error, moved to second on a single from Elian Pena and scored on a single from Simon Juan, doubling the visitors' lead to 2-0.

Lakeland added one back in sixth off Jose Chirinos. Anibal Salas smacked a leadoff triple and scored on a Jordan Yost sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

After stranding the bases loaded in the seventh, the Flying Tigers avoided the same fate in the eighth off Emilio Obispo. Jude Warwick drew a leadoff walk, Yost singled and Jack Goodman walked to load the bases. Warwick scored on a balk to knot the game at 2-2.

The Mets punched back in the ninth off Yendy Gomez. Sam Robertson tallied a leadoff single and scored on a double from Branny De Oleo, putting St. Lucie ahead 3-2.

Lakeland went down in order in the bottom half, resulting in a 3-2 defeat.

Obispo (2-0) went 2.0 innings, surrendering one run on three hits while striking out two and walking two. Gomez (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run on three hits while punching out two and walking one over 2.0 innings. Ryan Dollar (2) notched the save, retiring three Lakeland hitters on four total pitches.

The Flying Tigers look for the series win on Sunday as they host the Mets in the final game of a six-game set at 12:00 p.m. RHP Charlie Christensen (1-0, 3.00) takes the mound for Lakeland as he faces off against St. Lucie LHP Daviel Hurtado (0-0, 0.00).







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2026

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