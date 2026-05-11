Threshers Take Down Tortugas for Third Straight Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Alirio Ferrebus collected four hits and four RBIs for the second time in a game this season as the Clearwater Threshers (20-13) beat the Daytona Tortugas (12-21) by an 11-3 margin on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Threshers return home for the first time in May to take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Threshers opened up the scoring in the top of the third. Victor Cardoza led off the frame with a single to right against Tortugas starting pitcher Deivi Villavana. Nolan Beltran followed with a grounder for a fielder's choice, but the throw to second sailed into centerfield, moving Cardoza to third on the error. Griffin Burkholder cleared the bases with a double to give the Threshers their first lead of the game. On the next pitch, Alirio Ferrebus singled to left center, scoring Burkholder from second to make it 3-0. After Ferrebus stole second and moved to third on an error, Matthew Ferrara made it 4-0 with an RBI triple.

Daytona bounced back in the bottom of the third, cutting the Threshers' lead in half with a pair of runs. The Threshers immediately answered in the top of the fourth, starting with a leadoff triple by Tyler Pettorini. Jaeden Calderon followed with a deep fly ball to centerfield, scoring Pettorini easily on the sacrifice fly. Cardoza and Beltran each singled after the first out, with Beltran's knock moving Cardoza to third base. A wild pitch moved Beltran to second, and a two-out single by Ferrebus plated both runners to extend the advantage to five runs.

The Tortugas got a run back on an RBI double in the fifth to cut the Clearwater lead to four runs. Ferrebus started the seventh with a double to centerfield before Jonathan Hogart was hit by a pitch. Ferrara doubled down the left field line to score Ferrebus and moved Hogart to third. Manolfi Jimenz and Pettorini each followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Ferrara and Hogart to bring the Threshers into double digits. Cardoza smacked his fourth hit of the day to lead off the eighth inning with a single. He advanced to second on a groundout and scored on an RBI single by Ferrebus to bring Clearwater's lead to eight runs. Daytona picked up a double in the ninth, but the Threshers finished the series with their third straight victory, demolishing the Tortugas 11-3 in the series finale.

Sean Youngerman surrendered two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings with one walk allowed in a no-decision. Peyton Havard surrendered one run on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Marty Gair retired all three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Keegan Batka surrendered one hit but held Daytona scoreless in the final frame.

Pettorini hit his first triple of the season in the fourth...He recorded a hit in all four games he played in Daytona...Ferrebus became the second Thresher (Ferrara) with multiple four-hit games in 2026...He has three games with four or more RBIs...Cardoza went 4-4 in his fourth ever game in Single-A...Havard secured his first career win in 3.0 innings of relief...The Threshers begin a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday, May 12...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2026

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