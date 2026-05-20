Pinto's Walk-Off Knock Lifts Lakeland to 3-2 Victory over Bradenton

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Jesus Pinto's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth led the Lakeland Flying Tigers (22-18) to its first walk-off win of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 series-opening victory over the Bradenton Marauders (21-19) at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Bradenton struck first in the opening inning off MLB rehabber and starter Troy Melton. Dylan Palmer led off the game with a single, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on an RBI groundout from Edgleen Perez, giving the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

The game quickly turned into a pitcher's duel, with neither team scoring again until the seventh. Melton hurled 5.0 innings, allowing just the first-inning run along with two hits while punching out six and walking none.

Bradenton starter Jack Anker tossed 6.0 shutout innings, surrendering two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Lakeland took advantage once Anker exited the contest. The Flying Tigers took the lead off reliever Derek Diamond in the seventh. Anibal Salas drew a leadoff walk and Zach MacDonald reached on an error. Jude Warwick drove home Salas on a double to level the score and Beau Ankeney plated MacDonald on a sacrifice fly to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

Bradenton rallied to tie the game in the ninth off reliever Yendy Gomez, although the run was charged to Grayson Grinsell. Perez walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Antonio Pimentel. Eddie King Jr. followed with a walk and Josh Tate singled, loading the bases and forcing Grinsell out of the game. Richard Ramirez knotted the score at 2-2 on an RBI groundout off Gomez.

Lakeland rebounded with the game-winning run in the bottom half off Draven Zeigler, MacDonald drew a one-out hit by pitch, stole second and scored on Pinto's walk-off single, lifting the Flying Tigers to a series-opening win.

Gomez (1-1) nabbed the win, throwing 0.2 hitless innings. Zeigler (3-1) took the loss, allowing one run on one hit over 0.1 innings.

Lakeland continues its six-game set with Bradenton on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Flying Tigers RHP Cash Kuiper (0-2, 8.25) squares off against RHP Jaiker Garcia (0-0, 5.79).







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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