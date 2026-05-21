Perez Launches Solo Shot, Marauders Losing Streak Stretches to Three

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Edgleen Perez homered in the first, but the Bradenton Marauders (21-20) went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 4-1 win for the Lakeland Flying Tigers (23-18) on Wednesday from Publix Field. Eddie King Jr. collected a two-hit performance despite the Marauders losing streak stretching to three games.

The Marauders began the scoring in the top of the first off Flying Tigers starter Cash Kuiper. Perez launched a solo homer to left, putting Bradenton up 1-0.

Anibal Salas rocketed a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and Edian Espinal notched a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth against Bradenton starter Jaiker Garcia to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Lakeland plated another run in the bottom of the sixth, and Bradenton was shutout the rest of the way to lose 4-1.

Ali Tanner (3-3) notched the win, letting up two hits, a walk, and striking out four over 3.0 scoreless innings. Garcia (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two strikeouts. Eliseo Mota (2) collected the save with a perfect ninth.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers play game three of a six-game series on Thursday from Publix Field with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Bradenton starts RHP Kyle Robinson (0-0, -.--), while RHP Malachi Witherspoon (2-0, 3.51) takes the ball for Lakeland.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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