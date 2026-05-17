Gray Tags Three Hits in Marauders' 4-3 Loss to Mighty Mussels

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Murf Gray's three hit night was not enough in the Bradenton Marauders (20-17) 4-3 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (21-16) on Friday from LECOM Park. Yonleg Gaetano tossed a season-high 5.0 frames, while Eddie Rynders blasted two hits.

Bradenton began the scoring in the top of the first off Fort Myers starter Matthew Dalquist. Dylan Palmer tripled and scored on a double from Dominic Fletcher to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Fletcher moved to third on a single by Gray and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. With Gray at second, Richard Ramirez singled to plate Gray and increased the lead 3-0.

The Mighty Mussels took the lead with a run in the top of the fourth, a run in the top of the fifth, and two runs in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Marauders went down quietly to finalize a 4-3 win for the Mighty Mussels.

Brent Francisco (3-0) notched the win, allowing three hits with a strikeout over 3.0 scoreless innings. Gavin Adams (0-3) took the loss, letting up two runs on four walks. Brian Zeldin (3) collected the save, allowing a hit with four strikeouts over 2.0 shutout innings.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday from LECOM Park with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2026

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