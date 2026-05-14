Scherrer Blasts First Homer of the Year in Marauders 10-6 Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Luke Scherrer blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bradenton Marauders (19-16) fell 10-6 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (20-15) on Wednesday from LECOM Park. Dominic Fletcher socked a two-run homer, while Eddie King Jr. doubled and worked two walks.

After the Mighty Mussels scratched across four runs in the top of the third off Marauders starter Jaiker Garcia, Bradenton responded with three runs against Fort Myers starter Merit Jones in the bottom half of the inning. Antonio Pimentel singled, stole second, and scored on a base hit from Dylan Palmer. Fletcher earned a two-run homer to right, making it a 4-3 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bradenton scored again off Jones. Richard Ramirez singled and Scherrer homered to put the Marauders up 5-4.

Fort Myers plated two runs in the top of the sixth and three runs in the top of the seventh off Bradenton reliever Brandon Cain to make it a 9-5 ballgame.

In the bottom of the seventh, King Jr. doubled in a run off Mighty Mussels reliever Mitch Mueller to bring the Marauders within three runs.

After Fort Myers plated a run in the top of the ninth, Bradenton went silent the rest of the way to lose by a final score of 10-6.

Jake Murray (1-1) notched the win, tossing 2.0 shutout frames with a walk and a strikeout. Cain (1-1) took the loss, letting up five runs (four earned) on five hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over 1.2 frames.

Bradenton and Fort Myers play game three of a six-game series on Thursday from LECOM Park with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026

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