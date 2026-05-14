Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs Palm Beach Cardinals
Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Palm Beach Cardinals News Release
The Palm Beach Cardinals held their first doubleheader at the Dean! They were victorious in both games against the Tortugas last night, scoring 14 runs across both games. Kaden Echeman was credited with the win for the first game, and Nefly Ynfante received the save.
Chase Heath and Cam Nickens were key players in game one, with Heath doubling and Cam Nickens hitting a sac fly n the bottom of the second, both driving in the two runs. Alex Birge, Pordalin Pena, Trevor Haskins, Facundo Velasquez, Johnfrank Salazar, and Ryan Weingartner were all responsible for a run in on way or another in the second game.
THE BIRDHOUSE
-Cade Crossland (36), Ty Van Dyke (35), and Jacob Odle (35) hold the highest strikeout number across the Palm Beach Cardinals
-Ryan Mitchell is on an active walk streak, so far having 9 in a row since May 2nd.
NUMBER OF THE DAY: 4
Palm Beach had four homeruns in the second game of their doubleheader. Trevor Haskins (3), Facundo Velasquez (1), Alex Birge (2), Johnfrank Salazar (1) all hit homeruns at various points of the game.
FUN FACT
Facundo Velasquez is from Chaguaramo, Venezuela, which orginated from the indigenous people and roughly translates to "palm tree".
PROJECTED LINEUP
Michael Dattalo, 3B
Ryan Mitchell, RF
Chase Heath, C
Jonathan Mejia, 2B
Alex Birge, DH
Cam Nickens, LF
Trevor Haskins, SS
Heriberto Caraballo, 1B
Facundo Velasquez, CF
Ethan Young, SP
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: April 2nd, 2026
WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
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