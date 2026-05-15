Lovich Fuels Tarpons to Third Straight Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, FLA - Thursday night saw The Tampa Tarpons (18-18) extend their win streak to three games with a 5-4 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (13-23).

After two scoreless frames to start the night, Dunedin opened the scoring in the third with a Blaine Bullard RBI groundout to second and a bases loaded walk to give the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead.

Tampa responded quickly in the bottom half as Santiago Gomez brought home Gabriel Lara with an RBI groundout to shortstop. Jackson Lovich followed by continuing his scorching May, flashing his opposite field power as he deposited a solo home run into the right field bleachers, tying the game 2-2.

The Tarps continued their power surge in the bottom of the fourth with Hans Montero sending a deep fly ball off the facing of the Seminole Hard Rock Cabanas beyond the right-center field wall, giving Tampa its first lead of the night.

The Blue Jays answered in the top of the sixth with an RBI double and single to put Dunedin out in front, 4-3.

The Tarpons would tie the game up quickly in the bottom half, capitalizing on a Blue Jays wild pitch that allowed Lovich to score and knot the game up at 4.

Lovich continued his night to remember in the bottom of the eighth, roasting another opposite field home run, giving Tampa a late, 5-4 lead.

Mathew Tippie shut the door in the top of the ninth, recording his first save of the season and sealing the win for the Tarpons.

The Tarpons and Blue Jays continue their six game series Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:30PM and post-game fireworks extravaganza.







Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026

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