Early Lead Slips Away in 5-4 Loss
Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Tampa, FL - Despite taking an early 2-0 advantage and leading twice, the Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't hold off the Tampa Tarpons in a 5-4 loss on Thursday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in game three of a six-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, RBI, 2B) tallied his second straight multi-hit game and brought home a run with an RBI groundout in the 3rd.
Bullard has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games, over which he is batting .288 with six RBI.
3B Eric Snow (2-for-5, SB) logged his third multi-hit performance over his last four games.
Snow is 9-for-26 (.346) over his last six games.
Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026
- Lovich Fuels Tarpons to Third Straight Win - Tampa Tarpons
- Early Lead Slips Away in 5-4 Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Palm Beach Defeats Daytona 7-2 Thursday Night to Take First Three Games of Series - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Hammerheads Take Late Lead, Defeat Mets 4-2 - St. Lucie Mets
- Burkholder Collects Half of Threshers Hits in Shutout Loss - Clearwater Threshers
- Mussels Fall Behind Early, Bats Silent in Loss to Marauders - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Scherrer Blasts First Homer of the Year in Marauders 10-6 Loss - Bradenton Marauders
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