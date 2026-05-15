Early Lead Slips Away in 5-4 Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Tampa, FL - Despite taking an early 2-0 advantage and leading twice, the Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't hold off the Tampa Tarpons in a 5-4 loss on Thursday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in game three of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, RBI, 2B) tallied his second straight multi-hit game and brought home a run with an RBI groundout in the 3rd.

Bullard has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games, over which he is batting .288 with six RBI.

3B Eric Snow (2-for-5, SB) logged his third multi-hit performance over his last four games.

Snow is 9-for-26 (.346) over his last six games.







Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.