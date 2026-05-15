Burkholder Collects Half of Threshers Hits in Shutout Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite two hits from Griffin Burkholder and nine strikeouts from Tanner Gresham, the Clearwater Threshers (20-16) dropped their third straight game in an 8-0 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (21-15) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Threshers return home on Friday to try to take their first win of the series.

Lakeland started the scoring in the top of the third with a solo home run to take an early 1-0 advantage. A two-run blast with one out in the top of the seventh inning tripled the Lakeland lead to three runs. Their rally continued into the fifth inning, adding five more runs to make it 8-0. The Threshers had a couple of late chances, stranding runners in scoring position in three of the final five innings, but they couldn't bring one home in an 8-0 defeat.

Tanner Gresham (0-3) surrendered one run on four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in 4.0 innings to take the loss. Cole Gilley allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts spread over 3.0 innings of relief. Tyler Bowen pitched 0.2 innings with five runs (one earned) allowed on five hits with one strikeout. Gabe Craig finished the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one without allowing a walk or run.

Tanner Gresham set a new career high with nine strikeouts...He also went 4.0 full innings for the first time in his professional career...Hogart set a new career-high by reaching safely in his 13th consecutive game...Burkholder has gone 12-23 over his career-best six-game hit streak...Phelps' ongoing 19-game on-base streak is the fourth-longest in the Florida State League this season...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday, May 15...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.