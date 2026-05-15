Hammerheads Take Late Lead, Defeat Mets 4-2

Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets shortstop Sam Robertson

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets shortstop Sam Robertson(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads held on to beat the St. Lucie Mets 4-2 on Thursday night at Clover Park. The Hammerheads are up 3-0 in the series. They have won five straight, nine of 10 and 17 of their last 21 games. The Mets have dropped seven of their last eight.

The games was tied 2-2 in the seventh. Abrahan Ramirez drew a one out walk off Elwis Mijares and advanced to second on a passed ball. Ramirez went to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Emilio Barreras to give the Hammerheads a 3-2 lead.

Jupiter added an insurance run in the ninth. A two-out throwing error by shortstop Elian Peña brought home Ramirez from second base to give the Hammerheads a 4-2 advantage.

The Mets threatened in the bottom of the ninth. They loaded the bases with one out when reliever Jake Faherty walked two batters and plunked a batter. But Faherty recovered to strike out Kevin Villavicencio and then got Jamari Baylor to ground out to Ramirez at third base to end the game.

The Hammerheads got on the board first in the third inning when Andres Valor hit a two-out RBI single off Mets starter Frank Camarillo.

The Mets scored the next two runs. Peña hit a two-out triple off Jupiter starter Elier Morillo in the third inning and scored from third base on a failed pickoff throw by Morillo.

Sam Robertson hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to briefly put the Mets up 2-1.

Camarillo retired the first two batters on the fifth inning and was one out away from pitching 5.0 innings for a fourth straight start. But Jupiter kept the inning alive with a single and a walk. Joe Scarborough replaced Camarillo and Ramirez tagged him for a RBI single that tied the game 2-2.

Camarillo received a no-decision. He was charged with two runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Jupiter's Chase Renner pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. Faherty was credited with his third save in three chances.

The Hammerheads outhit the Mets 11-4. Robertson had half the Mets hits. He went 2 for 3 with a double, single and walk.

The Mets (14-22) and Hammerheads (22-18) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Vets at the Mets. All active duty military and veterans get free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate. Kids can run the bases after the game.

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Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026

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