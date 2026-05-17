Carreño Dazzles on Mound, Mets Win Finale over Jupiter 3-1

Published on May 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Nicolas Carreno

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Nicolas Carreno(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 3-1 in the Sunday series finale between the teams at Clover Park. The Mets won the weekend games while Jupiter won the series 4-2.

Three Mets pitchers combined for a lock down effort on the mound. Starter Emilio Obispo blanked the Hammerheads over 3.0 innings. He gave up just two singles, walked one and struck out three.

Nicolas Carreño pitched the bulk of the game and was excellent. He limited the Hammerheads to two singles over 5.0 innings. Carreño walked three and struck out five. The only run against him was unearned.

Joe Scarborough closed out the game in the ninth by striking out Carter Johnson with runners at the corners. It was the first save of the season for Scarborough.

The Mets offense got the scoring started in the first inning when Randy Guzman and AJ Salgado hit back-to-back doubles with two outs against Manuel Genao to put the Mets up 1-0.

Salgado doubled again in the fourth inning to set the Mets up with runners at second and third with no outs. After Genao retired the next two hitters, he plunked Francisco Toledo to load the bases. Branny De Oleo came through with a clutch two-run single to right field to increase the Mets lead to 3-0.

Jupiter scored its only run in the sixth when Toledo made a throwing error into center field from behind the plate and Andres Valor scored from third base. With runners on the corners Carreño got out of further trouble by getting a popout and striking out Josh Hogue.

Salgado went 2 for 4 with two doubles. Guzman was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs.

The Mets (16-23) are off on Monday. They continue their stretch of games at Clover Park on Tuesday when they start a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch Tuesday is 6:05 p.m. It's Silver Sluggers Night at the ballpark.

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Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2026

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