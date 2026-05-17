Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on May 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Frozen Iguanas were victorious for the first time at the Dean last night, defeating Daytona 8-4.

Palm Beach made the first move in the bottom of the second, with Yordalin Pena blasting a solo homerun (3) towards center field. Ryan Weingartner (triple) and Jonathan Mejia (sac fly) made important plays that kept the runs coming in at the bottom of the third. Daytona finally answered at the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but Palm Beach continued to silence their bats and keep the runs going until the conclusion of the game.

THE BIRDHOUSE

- Ryan Mitchell is among the FSL league leaders for runs (25) and walks (26).

- Last night's win put Palm Beach 2 games behind their neighbor, the Jupiter Hammerheads.

- Palm Beach starts their road series against the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, who are currently in 3rd place in the FSL East and 6 games behind the Cardinals.

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 4

In last night's game, these four Beachbirds successfully stole second base: Brayden Smith (9), Yordalin Pena (7), Ryan Weingartner (12), and Michael Dattalo (1).

FUN FACT

Jack Martinez was drafted out of Arizona State University, whose mascot was designed by a former Disney illustrator and based the features of the mascot off of Walt Disney.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Lars Nootbaar, LF

Michael Dattalo, DH

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Ryan Weingartner,3B

Brayden Smith, 2B

Yordalin Pena, CF

Alex Birge, C

Heriberto Caraballo, 1B

Jack Martinez, SP

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: May 17, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.







Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2026

Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals

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