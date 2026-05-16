Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Palm Beach fell to the Daytona Tortugas 6-5 in 10 innings, ending the Beachbirds 3-day win streak.

Daytona scored first, but MLB rehabber Lars Nootbaar answered with a solo homerun at the bottom of the first inning. The Tortugas rose up again in the fourth, scoring four runs. Alex Birge and Trevor Haskins made progress with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly, and Yordalin Pena tied the game in the eighth with a solo homer. Tyson Lewis scored the winning run in the top of the 10th inning.

THE BIRDHOUSE

- In terms of extra innings, Palm Beach has been fairly successful so far this season, winning 2 out of the 3.

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 99.5

Jacob Odle currently holds the highest pitching velocity in this series so far at 99.5 MPH.

FUN FACT

The Florida State League is 107 years old! The official birthday is July 1, 1919.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Brayden Smith, 2B

Ryan Weingartner, 3B

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Michael Dattalo, 1B

Yordalin Pena, CF

Cam Nickens, LF

Trevor Haskins, DH

Heriberto Caraballo, C

Cade Crossland, SP

ROSTER MOVES

Lars Nootbaar transferred to PMB on rehab assignment.

Jose Davila transferred to PMB on rehab assignment.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: May 16, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.







Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2026

Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas - Palm Beach Cardinals

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