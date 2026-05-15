Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on May 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Palm Beach has officially designated themselves back in the win column with their third straight victory over Daytona last night. The Birds beat the Tortugas 7-2 with 5 hits and no errors. Mejia, Birge, Nickens, Haskins, and Caraballo all were responsible for the runs in one shape or form, and Velasquez and Dattalo assisted the team with getting one or more hits.

The Palm Beach batters will face starter Kyle McCoy, a leftie drafted in the 8th round out of Maryland by the Reds. Well known for his sliders, McCoy ends up at #197 on the MiLB Top 250 Prospects list.

THE BIRDHOUSE

-Cade Crossland (36), Ty Van Dyke (35), and Jacob Odle (35) hold the highest strikeout number across the Palm Beach Cardinals

-Ryan Mitchell is on an active walk streak, so far having 9 in a row since May 2nd.

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 284

Alex Birge hit his third homerun of the season last night, going a whopping 284 feet!

FUN FACT

When Lars Nootbaar joined the Cardinals organization, he went straight to the Triple A Memphis Redbirds. Tonight marks his first game ever as a Palm Beach Cardinal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Ryan Weingartner, 3B

Lars Nootbaar, LF

Brayden Smith, 2B

Chase Heath, 1B

Yordalin Pena, CF

Alex Birge, C

Cam Nickens, RF

Trevor Haskins, SS

Johnfrank Salazar,DH

Jake Shelagowski, SP

ROSTER MOVES

Lars Nootbaar transferred to PMB on rehab assignment.

Jose Davila transferred to PMB on rehab assignment.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: May 15, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2026

Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs. Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals

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