Villavicencio's Three Hits, Including Homer, Help Threshers Take First Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Juan Villavicencio tied his season high with three hits as the Clearwater Threshers (21-16) took down the Lakeland Flying Tigers (21-16) for the first time this series in a 6-2 win on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to continue their momentum when they return home on Saturday evening.

Lakeland struck first in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly, but it did not take long for the Threshers to forge a response. Nathan Humphreys beat out an infield single against Flying Tigers starter Kelvis Salcedo to lead off the bottom of the second inning. After the first out, Villavicencio ripped a single to right field that moved Humphreys to third, and he scored on a passed ball before Tyler Pettorini drew a walk. While Gabriel Rincones Jr. was at the plate, Villavicencio came home on another passed ball to give the Threshers their first lead of the game. Rincones Jr. went on to walk before Griffin Burkholder plated Pettorini with a two-out double that extended the lead to two runs.

The score remained 3-1 until the sixth, which began with a leadoff walk by Humphreys. Two batters later, Villavicencio crushed a two-run home run to double the Threshers' advantage. After Lakeland scored on a second sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, Keaton Anthony led off the sixth with another walk. He moved to second on a single by Alirio Ferrebus, then to third on a fielder's choice before coming home on a wild pitch to bring the lead back to four runs. Lakeland got on base twice in the final two innings, and the Threshers' bullpen shut the door to seal a 6-2 win.

Gage Wood surrendered one run on three hits with six strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision without walking a batter. Cody Bowker (2-3) earned the win in 4.0 no-hit innings, walking three with one run allowed and five strikeouts. Marty Gair tossed the final frame, surrendering one hit and striking out two in the ninth.

Bowker has earned the win in each of his first two bullpen appearances as a pro...He has struck out 11 batters in 8.0 innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen...Hogart pinch hit in the eighth and extended his on-base streak to 14 games...Six of Burkholder's 13 hits during his seven-game hit streak have been doubles...Angel Mata replaced Anthony at first for the final two innings...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday, May 16...First pitch on Saturday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2026

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