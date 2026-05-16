Hammerheads Score 3 in 8th, Rally Past Mets 9-7

Published on May 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Cam Tilly

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Cam Tilly(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads rallied for three runs in the eighth inning and beat the St. Lucie Mets for a fourth straight game, 9-7, on Friday night at Clover Park. The Hammerheads have won 10 of their last 11 while the Mets lost for the eighth time in nine games.

The Mets were down 4-0 after two innings but scored seven unanswered runs to take a 7-4 lead after five innings. Jupiter got a run back in the sixth on a RBI ground out by Echedry Vargas to make it 7-5.

Jupiter scored three runs off Mets reliever Tyler McLoughlin in the eighth inning to go ahead. A walk and two soft singles loaded the bases. Vargas hit an infield single to make it 7-6. Emilio Barreras then clubbed a two-run double for an 8-7 lead.

The Mets drew two walks in the home eighth but Ramon Sanchez came in from the Jupiter bullpen and struck out JT Benson and got Julio Zayas to ground out.

Victor Ortega hit a two-out solo homer in the top of the ninth for an insurance run that made it 9-7.

Sam Robertson drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate. Sanchez struck out Kevin Villavicencio and Simon Juan to end the game.

Mets pitcher Cam Tilly was excellent as the piggyback pitcher behind starter Daviel Hurtado. Tilly limited the Hammerheads to one run on four hits over 5.0 innings while the Mets offense turned a 4-0 deficit into a 7-4 lead. Tilly walked three, struck out one and threw 78 pitches.

Benson went 2 for 5 with a homer, double and four RBI. He now has five home runs, 10 doubles and five triples on the season.

AJ Salgado went 3 for 5. Francisco Toledo was 2 for 3 with two singles, a walk and two stolen bases. Robertson walked three times and stole three bases. He now has 21 steals on the year.

The Mets (14-23) and Hammerheads (23-14) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Star Wars Night at the ballpark with special Mandalorian and Grogu jerseys, plus appearances by Star Wars characters. Following the game the first ever drone show at Clover Park will dazzle the night sky!

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Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2026

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