Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Tuesday

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the game as part of a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Both games are set for seven innings. There will be a 40-minute break between games.

Wednesday will be a special Silver Sluggers game. All Silver Sluggers receive free parking, admission and a hot dog.







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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