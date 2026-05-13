Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Tuesday
Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the game as part of a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Both games are set for seven innings. There will be a 40-minute break between games.
Wednesday will be a special Silver Sluggers game. All Silver Sluggers receive free parking, admission and a hot dog.
Check out the St. Lucie Mets Statistics
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