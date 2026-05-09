Flying Tigers Score 8 Runs in 3rd Inning, Beat Mets 11-4

Published on May 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets shortstop Jamari Baylor

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets shortstop Jamari Baylor(St. Lucie Mets)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers used the power of an eight-run third inning to post an 11-4 win vs. the St. Lucie Mets on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland won for a third straight day to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Flying Tigers started off with a bang as their first batter of the night Jude Warwick hit a home run off Mets starter Cam Tilly. It was the second straight game Lakeland started the bottom of the first with a homer.

The first seven batters of the third inning recorded hits off Tilly. Beau Ankeney hit a three-run homer to make it 5-0. Tilly finally retired the eighth and ninth hitters for the first two outs of the frame. He was relieved by Zack Mack, who was tagged for a three-run homer by Warwick on the first pitch he threw. That made it a 9-0 Lakeland lead.

The Mets ripped off four unanswered runs in the middle innings. Two runs came on a homer by Jamari Baylor, his first long ball with the Mets organization. The other two runs scored on ground outs by Francisco Toledo and AJ Salgado.

It was a 9-4 Flying Tigers lead after six innings. Lakeland reliever Jose Guzman halted the Mets' momentum by pitching scoreless ball in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Flying Tigers scored twice with two outs against Christian Rodriguez in the eighth inning. Carson Rucker hit a RBI double and Edian Espinal followed with a RBI triple to make it 11-4.

Edward Lantigua went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Mets at the plate. Chase Meggers was also 2 for 4.

Warwick was 3 for 5 with two homers, a double, four RBI and three runs scored.

The Flying Tigers were bolstered on the mound by major league rehabbers Troy Melton (3.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts) and Connor Seabold (1.0 scoreless innings). Seabold was credited with the win.

Tilly (2-1) took the loss. He was charged with eighth runs on nine hits over 2.2 innings.

The Mets (13-18) and Flying Tigers (17-14) play the fifth game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2026

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