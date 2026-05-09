Sanchez Goes Deep for First Stateside Homer in 6-2 Loss

Published on May 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't erase an early 6-0 deficit as they fell 6-2 to the Bradenton Marauders on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game four of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

SS Juan Sanchez (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB) launched an opposite-field solo homer to lead off the 9thinning for his first stateside homer.

The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect's first long ball of the season left his bat at 97.7 MPH and traveled 378 ft.

DH Austin Smith (2-for-4) tallied the Blue Jays only multi-hit game, highlighted by a double in the 2ndinning off Pirates No. 2 prospect Seth Hernandez.

The Blue Jays two-way player has a hit in three of his last four games.







Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2026

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