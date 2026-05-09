Hammerheads' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 9-5 Loss to Palm Beach

Published on May 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (17-14) saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Palm Beach Cardinals (17-14) as they fell by a final score of 9-5 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter and Palm Beach share first place in the FSL East Division again. The Hammerheads can still win the series with one more win on the weekend.

The Cardinals took an early lead in the top of the second inning. Cameron Nickens hit a one-out single off Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez Jr. After a balk advanced Nickens to second base, Trevor Haskins lined a single to right field which scored Nickens when Andres Valor committed a fielding error as Palm Beach took the 1-0 lead.

Jupiter responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. After a walk and two singles loaded the bases, Abrahan Ramirez hit a two-RBI double into left field to put Jupiter in front. Later in the inning, Cardinals' starting pitcher Ethan Young allowed two more runs to score on two balks which gave the Hammerheads a 4-1 lead after two innings.

After a scoreless third inning, Jupiter added on in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Valor hit his second triple of the season off Yadiel Batista (W, 1-0). PJ Morlando followed Valor with an RBI double to give the Sharks a 5-1 lead after four innings.

Mendez Jr. ran into some trouble in the top of the fifth inning as he walked the first two hitters on eight pitches which increased his pitch count. The lefty finished his start with four-plus innings pitched with four hits, four walks, and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Franklyn Moreta (L, 3-1) was the first pitcher out of the Hammerheads' bullpen. After getting a strikeout, Moreta issued a walk and then an RBI hit-by-pitch to Alex Birge with the bases loaded. Cameron Nickens was hit by a pitch to bring another run for Palm Beach. Trevor Haskins cleared the bases on a grand slam to left field which put the Cardinals in front 7-5.

Luis Cesar made his Jupiter debut in the top of the sixth inning on the mound and set the Cardinals down in order. But Cesar ran into trouble in the seventh inning when he walked Haskins and Christian Martin. Haskins eventually scored on a balk which gave Palm Beach an 8-5 lead. Cesar finished with two innings where he allowed one run and struck out three hitters in his Single-A debut. In the top of the eighth inning, Palm Beach added to their lead. Ryan Mitchell led off with a double and Jonathan Mejia drove in a single with an RBI single to make it 9-5. That was the only run Ramon Sanchez allowed in his two innings of work.

After the fifth inning, Jupiter's offense could not get going and the Hammerheads ultimately fell by the 9-5 final score on Friday night which snapped their four-game win streak.

Despite the loss, eight of the starting nine hitters reached base at least once.

Game five of this six-game "Duel of the Dean" series takes place on Saturday, May 9th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. for "Star Wars Night" presented by MVP Sports Cards Treasure Coast. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2026

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