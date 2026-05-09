Threshers Friday Game Postponed Due to Rain

Published on May 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Due to rain and the increased threat of thunder and lightning, Friday night's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Daytona Tortugas has been postponed. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Saturday, May Ninth. The first pitch of game one will commence at 4:00 pm. You can listen live to the Threshers on our website.

You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2026

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