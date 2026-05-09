Mercedes Homers Again in Mussels Loss on Islands Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Tampa Tarpons by a final score of 6-2 on Friday night at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

In the seventh inning, Yasser Mercedes cranked a two-run home run onto the berm in left field. His sixth blast of the year came off the bat at 103 mph and travelled 407 feet.

Mercedes has been on base in 18 of his first 20 games this season, with a scorching .321/.430/.628 slash line.

Fort Myers (17-14) tabbed Ramiro Villanueva with his third start of the season. Villanueva walked two in the first but was helped out by Tampa's (15-16) Jackson Lovich being caught stealing.

Villanueva left one runner on base in each of his three innings. He threw 56 pitches in the outing, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Kolten Smith (2-3) relieved Villanueva in the fourth inning. Smith navigated around a lead off single by Brando Mayea to strand him at third.

After allowing a lead off knock in the fifth inning, Smith struck out the next three batters to retire the side and keep the game scoreless.

In the sixth inning, after a leadoff walk and a double, the Tarpons struck. Engelth Urena ripped an automatic double into left-center field to open the scoring, 2-0 Tampa.

Later in the frame, still facing Smith, Ediel Rivera drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Luis Durango singled in another to make it 4-0.

Bruin Agbayani led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double, snapping a streak of 15 straight retired by Tarpon pitching. That was the second baserunner of the night for Fort Myers, and their first since the second inning.

After Mercedes' homer off Brennan Stuprich (1-0), Fort Myers got the first two runners on against new righty Jose Martinez.

With Ramiro Dominguez and Irvin Nunez aboard with no one out, the Mussels failed to drive in either runner. They settled for two in the seventh, making it 4-2 Tampa.

In the top of the eighth inning, the first two runners got on against Xavier Kolhosser. Following two strikeouts, Durango poked a two-run single into right-center field to double the Tarpons' lead, 6-2.

Fort Myers did not make any more noise offensively and fell in the fourth game of the series.

The series continues on Saturday, May 9. Justin Mitrovich (0.00) gets the start for Fort Myers, J.T. Ethridge (4.50) goes for Tampa. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2026

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