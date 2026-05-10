Déjà Vu: More Eighth Inning Magic Secures Comeback Win for Fort Myers

Published on May 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Tampa Tarpons by a final score of 11-9 on Saturday night at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

For the second time this week, the Mighty Mussels (18-14) rallied in the eighth inning to beat the Tarpons (17-14). Trailing 8-5 entering the bottom of the inning, Dameury Pena and Ramiro Dominguez each singled to lead off the frame.

Yasser Mercedes tripled in both runners to make it a one-run game. Two batters later, Ryan Sprock singled in Mercedes to tie the game at eight.

Facing a new arm, Jayson Bass ripped a two-run triple to left-center field to put the Mussels in front 10-8.

Another run would score on a Byron Chourio single to make the score 11-9.

Fort Myers sent 10 men to the plate and struck for six runs in the eighth inning to leapfrog Tampa, after putting up seven runs in the eighth on Thursday to secure the win. Saturday marked the sixth time the Mussels have scored 6+ runs in an inning.

Minnesota Twins ninth round draft pick Justin Mitrovich made his Hammond Stadium debut and was solid in his second appearance of the season. The righty allowed an unearned run and racked up four strikeouts across three innings.

Following an unearned run in the top of the first, the Mussels sent eight men to the plate in the bottom of the frame. Pena led off with a single and Dominguez and Mercedes each drew walks.

After a strikeout by Tampa starter J.T. Etheridge, Sprock worked a bases loaded walk and tied the game 1-1.

The next batter was Quentin Young, who worked a full-count before pulling a base hit through the left side of the infield, plating Dominguez and Mercedes to make it 3-1, Fort Myers.

In the bottom of the third, Henry Kusiak led off with a single to center. He took second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw from Greyson Carter. Young then repeated his feat from the first inning, pulling another RBI single through the left side to make it 4-1.

With three RBI tonight, Young's total for the series is five. He has two multi-RBI games in the series after having zero in the month of April.

Tampa responded in their half of the fifth, scoring four runs against Brian Zeldin. Luis Durango drove a two-run triple into the right-center gap and two batters later Enmanuel Tejeda followed with a two-run double to left-center to make it 5-4, Tampa.

In the sixth, Tarpons center fielder led off with an infield single. He then stole second before taking third and scoring on a pair of wild pitches from Jake Murray, making it 6-4.

Sprock reached on a fielding error by Santiago Gomez to lead off the seventh inning. He advanced to third with two outs, then scored on a balk by Tampa righty Brian Arias.

Looking for a shutdown frame, Michael Hilker Jr. (2-0) allowed back-to-back baserunners to begin the top of the eighth. A key two-run single by Ediel Rivera extended Tampa's lead to 8-5.

The Mussels struck for their six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Tampa's Jose Ledesma (0-2) and Josh Tiedemann. Fort Myers got the leadoff runner on seven out of the eight times they came to bat Saturday night.

In the top of the ninth, Mitch Mueller (S2) allowed one run but stranded the tying run at the plate, securing Fort Myers' second comeback win of the series.

The series concludes on Sunday, May 10. Matthew Dalquist (5.40) gets the start for Fort Myers, southpaw Henry Lalane (6.00) goes for Tampa. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 9, 2026

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