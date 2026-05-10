De Oleo's 9th Inning Double Lifts Mets to 3-2 Win at Lakeland

Published on May 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Jose Chirinos

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Jose Chirinos(St. Lucie Mets)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won a hotly contested ballgame 3-2 over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak. The Flying Tigers lead the series 3-2 ahead of Sunday's finale.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Sam Robertson started the Mets winning rally with a leadoff single to right field. Robertson then advanced two bases on a wild pitch by Yendy Gomez. Branny De Oleo launched a long double to left field to bring home Robertson for a 3-2 Mets lead.

Ryan Dollar pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth on just four pitches to lock down the save.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos was excellent and efficient over 6.0 innings. He allowed just one run on a sac fly, did not walk a batter and struck out two. He threw just 67 pitches.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Chase Meggers hit a two-out RBI single to plate Randy Guzman, who led off the frame with a double.

Simon Juan made it 2-0 in the fifth on a bloop single that scored Jamari Baylor.

Jordan Yost got the Flying Tigers on the board in the sixth with a sac fly to make it 2-1. Two batters later Chirinos retired Carson Rucker on a fly out to finish the inning and his night on the mound.

Mets reliever Emilio Obispo escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning when he got Anibal Salas to hit a ground ball to Elian Peña at shortstop for a 6-3 inning-end double play.

The first two batters of the bottom of the eighth inning reached against Obispo. He retired the next two hitters before walking Jack Goodman to load the bases. With an 0-2 count on Edian Espinal, Obispo awkwardly stepped off the rubber and was called for a balk that brought in the tying run. Obispo recovered to strike Espinal to keep the go-ahead run at third base.

The Mets broke the tie two batters into in the ninth.

Obispo (2-0) was credited with the win. He pitched 2.0 innings and gave up one run on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.

JT Benson led the Mets in hits by going 2 for 4 with his FSL-leading fourth triple.

The Mets (14-18) and Flying Tigers (17-15) conclude their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is 12:00. It is the final day of the Mets 12-game, 13-day road trip.

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