Parker's Multi-Hit Night Not Enough in 10-2 Loss

Published on May 9, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were unable to climb out of an early deficit as they fell 10-2 to the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game five of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Eduar Gonzalez (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K) fired 2.1 no-hit frames in relief with four strikeouts.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-3, RBI, R, BB) factored into both Dunedin runs by smacking an RBI single in the 4th and scoring on a sac fly in the 9th.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season.







Florida State League Stories from May 9, 2026

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