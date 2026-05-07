Barger Homers Again on Rehab, Jays Fall 7-1

Published on May 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Addison Barger smashed his second homer on MLB Rehab Assignment, but the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 7-1 to the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game set.

Six of the seven runs the Blue Jays allowed were unearned, as Dunedin committed a season-high five errors.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Brayden Heidel (3.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K) hurled 3.2 shutout frames yielding only one hit in his second professional start.

Heidel has not allowed a run over his last 6.2 frames spanning two appearances, with only two hits allowed over that span.

RF/3B Addison Barger (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) rocketed a solo homer in the 9th inning for his second long ball in three MLB Rehab games.

Barger's solo blast left his bat at 98.1 MPH and traveled 376 ft.

Barger played seven innings in right field and three at third base.

3B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-3, 2B) logged his seventh multi-hit game of the season.







Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2026

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