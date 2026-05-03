Bullard's Walk-off Single Lifts Jays in 10th

Published on May 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays walked it off on a Blaine Bullard RBI single in the 10th inning to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 6-5 in game five of their six-game set on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Troy Guthrie (4.1 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K) hurled 4.1 frames, allowing two runs with two strikeouts.

LHP Carson Myers (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) picked up his third win of the season, firing a shutdown 10th inning.

CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-4, RBI) smacked a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning.

Bullard has a hit and RBI in all four games played during this week's series vs. Jupiter, over which he is 6-for-17 (.353).

His 10th inning swing marked Dunedin's third walk-off win of the season.

LF Austin Smith (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, BB) socked a game-tying solo homer in the 9th inning with Dunedin down to their final out.

Smith's first homer of the season left the bat at 97.8 MPH and traveled 376 feet.

3B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) logged his second straight multi-hit game, highlighted by an RBI single in the 1st to open the scoring.

Gaxiola's 3rd inning double left the bat at 112.5 MPH, the hardest hit ball by a Dunedin player this season.







Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2026

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