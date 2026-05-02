Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas

Published on May 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Clearwater beat Palm Beach last night 7-2. Luis Pino and Heriberto Caraballo scored the two runs in the 3rd and 4th innings.

Ty Van Dyke received his first loss of the season, however he still had a dominant performance on the mound, striking out 5 and walking one across 4.2 innings pitched. Alex Breckheimer relieved him for an inning, striking out one. Nelfy Ynfante made his second appearance since returning from Springfield, closing out the game with 5 strikeouts and two walks across 3.1 innings.

THE BIRDHOUSE

Heriberto Caraballo and Ryan Mitchell are both active in an on-base streak. Caraballo's streak started on April 9 and Mitchell's started on April 19.

In some parts of Central and South America, green iguanas are eaten and considered a delicacy, often referred to as the "chicken of the tree". I don't know if I could do that personally, but let us know if you would try!

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Mitchell, LF

Ryan Weingartner, SS

Jack Gurevitch, DH

Jonathan Mejia, 3B

Chase Heath, C

Brayden Smith, CF

Cam Nickens, 1B

Trevor Haskins, 2B

Luis Pino, RF

Ethan Young, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: May 2, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2026

Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas - Palm Beach Cardinals

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