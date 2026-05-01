Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Cardinals
Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Palm Beach Cardinals News Release
The Palm Beach Cardinals suffered their third loss in a row, falling 16-1 in last night's game against Clearwater. Ryan Mitchell scored the team's lone run.
Liam Best put up the most strikeouts for Palm Beach, striking out 3 across 1.2 innings pitched and allowing 2 hits.
THE BIRDHOUSE
Cam Nickens and Jack Gurevitch appear in the top 5 league leaders in AVG, HR, RBI, OBP, SLG, OPS, 2B, XBH, and TB
Palm Beach still holds the top spot in the FSL East, with a .625 WP.
Palm Beach currently ranks 7th in the Florida State League in hits with 171
PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
Jonathan Mejia, SS
Jack Gurevitch, 3B
Chase Heath, DH
Alex Birge, C
Cam Nickens, RF
Trevor Haskins, 2B
Christian Martin, LF
Luis Pino, CF
Heriberto Caraballo, 1B
Ty Van Dyke, SP
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: May 1, 2026
WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL
STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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