Lantigua Walks It off in the Ninth, Tortugas Top Mighty Mussels, 5-4
Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Daytona Tortugas News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas delivered their first walk-off win of the season on Friday night, scoring in the bottom of the ninth to beat Fort Myers, 5-4, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown
Daytona struck first in the second inning with a three-run rally. Rafhlmil Torres reached on an error, Mason Neville followed with a single, and after a sacrifice bunt from Dylan King, Anthuan Valencia ripped a two-run single through the right side. Kyle Henley followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
The Tortugas carried that lead into the fifth before Fort Myers broke through. A pair of singles set the table, and an RBI knock from Ryan Sprock cut the deficit to 3-1.
Daytona answered in the sixth. Mason Neville reached with a single and came around to score on a stolen base by Anthuan Valencia combined with a throwing error, extending the lead to 4-1.
Fort Myers flipped the game in the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Dameury Pena and Bruin Agbayani set the stage before Ryan Sprock launched a three-run homer to left, tying the game at 4-4.
Daytona had chances late but finally broke through in the ninth. Jacob Friend opened the inning with a walk, Bernard Moon followed with a single, and Tyson Lewis loaded the bases with another base hit. With nobody out, Arnaldo Lantigua delivered the walk-off single up the middle, scoring Friend and sealing the 5-4 win. Pitching
Ovis Portes turned in a strong start, allowing just one run over 4.2 innings while scattering five hits and striking out four.
Bryce Archie (W, 2-0) was outstanding out of the bullpen, working 4.1 innings and limiting Fort Myers to three runs while navigating through traffic and keeping the game within reach after the seventh-inning swing. Key Performances
Tyson Lewis - 3-for-5 (first 3-hit game of season)
Arnaldo Lantigua - 3-for-5, walk-off RBI
Kyle Henley - 2-for-5, RBI
Mason Neville - 2-for-3, 2 R
Anthuan Valencia - 2-for-4, 2 RBI Stat of the Game
14 - Daytona pounded out 14 hits, its third-highest total of the season, fueling the walk-off win. Notes
- Daytona improves to 8-17 overall and 5-8 at home.
- The Tortugas secured their first walk-off win of the season.
- Daytona is now 8-1 when outhitting its opponent.
- Henley recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.
- Lewis recorded his first three-hit game of the year.
- Neville recorded his second multi-hit game of the season. Next Up
Daytona continues its series against Fort Myers on Saturday, May 2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Pimentel Smacks Four of Marauders 14 Hits in 13-6 Win over Flying Tigers - Bradenton Marauders
- Marauders Win Third in a Row Behind Garcia's Solo Blast - Bradenton Marauders
- Lantigua Walks It off in the Ninth, Tortugas Top Mighty Mussels, 5-4 - Daytona Tortugas
- Early Lead Slips Away in 14-6 Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mussels Fall to Tortugas 5-4 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Hogart's Three-Run Blast Helps Threshers Take Fourth Straight - Clearwater Threshers
- Stuprich Shines in Debut, but Tarpons Fall Late - Tampa Tarpons
- Palm Beach Falls to Clearwater 7-2 Friday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Mighty Mussels Set Franchise Record with 24 Runs against Tortugas - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mighty Mussels Erupt Early, Hold off Tortugas in 24-8 Final - Daytona Tortugas
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