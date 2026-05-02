Lantigua Walks It off in the Ninth, Tortugas Top Mighty Mussels, 5-4

Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas delivered their first walk-off win of the season on Friday night, scoring in the bottom of the ninth to beat Fort Myers, 5-4, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the second inning with a three-run rally. Rafhlmil Torres reached on an error, Mason Neville followed with a single, and after a sacrifice bunt from Dylan King, Anthuan Valencia ripped a two-run single through the right side. Kyle Henley followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

The Tortugas carried that lead into the fifth before Fort Myers broke through. A pair of singles set the table, and an RBI knock from Ryan Sprock cut the deficit to 3-1.

Daytona answered in the sixth. Mason Neville reached with a single and came around to score on a stolen base by Anthuan Valencia combined with a throwing error, extending the lead to 4-1.

Fort Myers flipped the game in the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Dameury Pena and Bruin Agbayani set the stage before Ryan Sprock launched a three-run homer to left, tying the game at 4-4.

Daytona had chances late but finally broke through in the ninth. Jacob Friend opened the inning with a walk, Bernard Moon followed with a single, and Tyson Lewis loaded the bases with another base hit. With nobody out, Arnaldo Lantigua delivered the walk-off single up the middle, scoring Friend and sealing the 5-4 win. Pitching

Ovis Portes turned in a strong start, allowing just one run over 4.2 innings while scattering five hits and striking out four.

Bryce Archie (W, 2-0) was outstanding out of the bullpen, working 4.1 innings and limiting Fort Myers to three runs while navigating through traffic and keeping the game within reach after the seventh-inning swing. Key Performances

Tyson Lewis - 3-for-5 (first 3-hit game of season)

Arnaldo Lantigua - 3-for-5, walk-off RBI

Kyle Henley - 2-for-5, RBI

Mason Neville - 2-for-3, 2 R

Anthuan Valencia - 2-for-4, 2 RBI Stat of the Game

14 - Daytona pounded out 14 hits, its third-highest total of the season, fueling the walk-off win. Notes

- Daytona improves to 8-17 overall and 5-8 at home.

- The Tortugas secured their first walk-off win of the season.

- Daytona is now 8-1 when outhitting its opponent.

- Henley recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

- Lewis recorded his first three-hit game of the year.

- Neville recorded his second multi-hit game of the season. Next Up

Daytona continues its series against Fort Myers on Saturday, May 2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026

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