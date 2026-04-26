Hammerheads Walk It off in Extras, Defeat Tortugas 5-4

Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas fell in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 5-4 decision in 11 innings to the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the opening inning. Jacob Friend jumped on the first pitch he saw and launched a solo home run to center, his fifth of the season, giving the Tortugas an early 1-0 lead.

The Tortugas added on in the fifth. Friend doubled to center, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, and scored when Arnaldo Lantigua lined an RBI single to left, extending the lead to 2-0.

Jupiter answered in the bottom half after being held hitless deep into the game. Sheng-En Lin carried a no-hitter through 4.1 innings before the Hammerheads broke through with four consecutive singles and a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2.

Both pitching staffs settled in from there, sending the game to extras.

In the 10th, Daytona regained the lead. With Kyle Henley starting at second, Lantigua delivered again with an RBI single to put the Tortugas ahead 3-2.

Jupiter responded immediately. A pair of walks and a wild pitch brought home the tying run, evening the game at 3-3.

Daytona once again moved in front in the 11th. Anthuan Valencia began the inning at second, moved to third on a bunt, and scored on a wild pitch following a walk to give the Tortugas a 4-3 advantage.

But the Hammerheads had the final answer. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, in a full count, Carlos Sanchez crushed a walk-off two-run homer to center field, handing Jupiter a 5-4 win. Pitching

Sheng-En Lin was dominant early, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth and finishing with two runs allowed over 4.1 innings.

Deivi Villafana provided outstanding relief, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings to give Daytona a chance late.

Brady Afthim took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) in 1.2 innings, including the walk-off homer in the 11th. Stat of the Game

10 - The Tortugas left 10 runners on base and went just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss. Notes

- Daytona falls to 6-15 on the season.

- The Tortugas are now 0-1 in extra-inning games this year.

- Jupiter won the series 5-1 and has taken 6 of 8 meetings overall this season.

- This marks the second walk-off home run by Jupiter in the series, both against Afthim.

- Friend recorded his 2nd three-hit game and 5th multi-hit game of the season, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

- Friend hit his fifth home run of the season, the second most in the FSL.

- Friend recorded his seventh double of the season, tied for the most in the league.

- Lantigua recorded his first three-hit game of the season and 4th multi-hit performance. Next Up

The Tortugas return home to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, April 28th for a six-game series with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026

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