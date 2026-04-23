Late Rally Falls Short as Jupiter Tops Tortugas Again

Published on April 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas showed late life at the plate, but another comeback effort came up short in a 7-4 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter has now come from behind to win both games in the series and improved to 4-1 against Daytona this season.

The Rundown

Daytona struck first for the second straight night. Kyle Henley worked a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position before eventually coming home on a Jupiter error, giving the Tortugas a 1-0 lead in the opening inning.

Jupiter answered quickly. PJ Morlando led off the second inning with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

The game stayed even until the fifth, when Jupiter broke through.

After a single and a walk put traffic on the bases, Julio Henriquez delivered a two-run triple to right, and a sacrifice fly from Jose Monserrate capped a three-run inning that pushed the Hammerheads in front 4-1.

On the Mound

Stharlin Torres made his Tortugas debut and showed why he is regarded as the Reds' No. 23 prospect.

The right-hander was dominant early, retiring 13 of the first 14 batters he faced, and needing just 37 pitches to navigate his first four innings. Torres attacked the zone, generated weak contact, and kept Jupiter off balance before running into trouble in the fifth inning, where the Hammerheads pushed across three runs to take control.

Jupiter added more separation in the eighth. A walk and hit-by-pitch set the table before Morlando struck again with a two-run double. Carlos Sanchez followed with an RBI single as Jupiter plated three more to extend the lead to 7-1.

Daytona mounted a late push in the ninth.

Arnaldo Lantigua opened the inning with a solo home run, his first of the season. Rafhlmil Torres later doubled and scored on a single by Anthuan Valencia. A wild pitch brought home another run to cut the deficit to 7-4.

With the momentum building, the Tortugas brought the tying run to the plate, but the rally ended there as Jupiter closed out the win.

Stat of the Game

14 - Daytona struck out 14 times, their 13th double-digit strikeout game as a team this season.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 5-12 and has lost five straight games, its second five-game losing streak of the season.

- Jupiter has come from behind to win both games in this series.

- The Hammerheads improved to 4-1 against Daytona this season.

- Drew Davies extended his hitting streak to 7 games and his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Henley extended his on-base streak to 9 games.

- Rafhlmil Torres extended his on-base streak to 6 games.

- Lantigua hit his first home run of the season.

- Daytona went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up

Daytona continues its series at Jupiter on Thursday, April 24. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







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