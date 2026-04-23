Berríos Dominant in Second Rehab Start, Bats Go Silent in 2-0 Loss
Published on April 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were shut out for the first time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium in game two of a six-game set.
Dunedin pitching limited Ft. Myers to just five hits and no extra-base hits, keeping them off the board until a two-out rally in the 7th inning.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP José Berríos (4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K) fired four shutout frames in his second MLB rehab start with five strikeouts.
Berríos threw 55 pitches (37 strikes) and generated six whiffs.
He faced the minimum over his final nine batters.
He averaged 93.5 MPH on his fastball, topping out at 94.8 MPH.
RHP Franly Urena (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 1 K) kept Ft. Myers off the board with two strong innings in relief.
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