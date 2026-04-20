Nolan Perry Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin Blue Jays RHP Nolan Perry has been named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for April 14-19, 2026.

On Thursday, April 16, pitching in relief of MLB rehabber José Berríos, Perry delivered five shutout innings, allowing one hit with no walks while striking out a career-high 12. He faced just one batter over the minimum in Dunedin's 7-6 extra-inning victory, needing only 60 pitches to complete his outing.

Perry struck out the first seven batters he faced and, in his opening inning of relief, came one pitch shy of an immaculate inning, recording three strikeouts on 10 pitches (nine strikes). His seven consecutive strikeouts to begin the outing are the most by a Dunedin pitcher since Ricky Tiedemann struck out eight straight on April 29, 2022 vs. Bradenton.

His 12 strikeouts are the most by a Dunedin pitcher since Trey Yesavage fanned 12 on May 13, 2025 vs. Bradenton. The total is tied for the second-most in a single game by a Blue Jay since 2005 and is tied for the most by any Minor League pitcher this season.

Perry was selected by Toronto in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Carlsbad High School (NM). He appeared in 14 games for Dunedin in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, which ended his season and sidelined him for all of 2025.

Perry is the first Dunedin player to earn Florida State League weekly honors in 2026. Last season, Javen Coleman, Trey Yesavage, and Daniel Guerra each received Pitcher of the Week honors.







Florida State League Stories from April 20, 2026

Nolan Perry Named FSL Pitcher of the Week - Dunedin Blue Jays

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