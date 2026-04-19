Parker, Gaxiola Lead Three-Homer Night in 8-5 Victory

Published on April 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays exploded for three homers and racked up 14 total hits as they downed the Clearwater Threshers 8-5 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game five of a six-game set.

Through 14 games, the Blue Jays' 17 home runs lead the FSL and rank fourth among all 30 Class-A teams, marking the club's highest total through 14 games in the MLB Stat Portal Era (2005).

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Dayne Pengelly (3.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 2 K) hurled 3.1 frames of one-run ball.

3B JoJo Parker (2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, BB, R) doubled in the 1st then socked his second professional homer in the 3rd, going back-to-back with Dariel Ramon.

Parker's solo blast left the bat at 101.4 MPH and traveled 362 ft.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect extended his on-base streak to 11 games, over which he is batting .308 with 2 HR, 11 RBI, 8 R, and a 1.106 OPS.

He has hits in eight of his last nine.

LF Dariel Ramon (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) went back-to-back with Parker in the 3rd.

After not leaving the yard over his first 152 professional games, Ramon has homers in two of his last three games.

DH Jaxson West (3-for-4, 2 R, RBI) tallied his fourth straight multi-hit game and sixth multi-hit game through eight games played this season.

West's .469 average though 32 at-bats this season is tops among all minor leaguers with 30+ at-bats.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) smacked a two-run homer in the 7th 407 ft. at 106.9 MPH off the bat for his third homer of the season.

Gaxiola has an RBI in five straight games.

He has reached base in his last seven games, over which he's batting .360 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, and 6 R.







Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2026

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