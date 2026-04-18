Lovich Powers Tarpons Past Marauders

Published on April 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Danny Flatt

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Danny Flatt(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (5-9) edged the Bradenton Marauders in a gritty win Saturday afternoon, 6-5, behind a steady offensive effort that produced a base runner in every inning. Jackson Lovich led the way, going 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs to raise his batting average to .324.

Lovich wasted no time getting Tarpons on the board, as he smacked an opposite field home run to lead off the game. Willy Montero kept the momentum rolling with an RBI single to score Enmanuel Tejeda and give Tampa an early 2-0 lead.

Bradenton plated their first run in the second, but Lovich promptly answered with an RBI single in the bottom half to restore a two-run advantage.

The Marauders responded in the third, as former Tarpon Edgleen Perez tied the game with a two-run single through the right side of the infield before Luke Scherrer lifted a sacrifice fly to put Bradenton ahead, 4-3.

Tampa's offense would come through with runs in the fourth and fifth on a pair of RBI singles off the bats of Austin Green and W. Montero.

The "Tarps" added an insurance run in the seventh on an errant pickoff attempt, allowing Ediel Rivera to score and extend the lead to 6-4.

Bradenton pushed across a run in the ninth, but the rally came up short as Tampa held on for the victory.

Danny Flatt picked up his first win of the season, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks, while striking out a pair over five plus-innings.

The Tarpons look to split the series with the Marauders on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with first pitch set for 12:00 PM.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.