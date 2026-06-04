Montero's Perfect Night Paces Tarpons Past Cardinals

Published on June 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons catcher John Cristino

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons catcher John Cristino(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons pounded out 17 hits Wednesday night, cruising to a 14-5 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The offensive outburst was led by Hans Montero, who turned in a perfect evening at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, and a walk.

Tampa wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Logan Maxwell roped a ground-rule double into the visitors' bullpen to score the game's first run. Engelth Urena followed with a two-run single driving in both Maxwell and Luis Puello, putting the Tarps in front 3-0.

Palm Beach chipped at the Tarpons lead with an RBI groundout in the top of the second, but Tampa quickly responded when Maxwell lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, restoring the Tarpons' three-run advantage.

The Cardinals added another run in the third, though Tampa's offense continued to apply pressure. Maxwell tallied his third RBI of the night with a run-scoring single before JoJo Jackson brought home Hans Montero on a fielder's choice. Urena capped the inning with another RBI single, stretching the lead to 7-2.

Palm Beach battled back in the fifth inning behind a two-run homer from Ryan Weingartner and later added a sixth inning run to trim the deficit to 7-5. However, Tampa never allowed the Cardinals to get any closer.

Tampa kept their foot on the pedal as Willy Montero provided some breathing room in the bottom half, launching a solo home run to left-center field for his sixth homer of the season.

The Tarpons then put the game out of reach in the seventh. Two runs scored before John Cristino crushed a no-doubt grand slam deep over the left-field wall for his first home run of the season. The blast highlighted a six-run inning and pushed Tampa's lead to 14-5, which would hold as the final.

On the mound, J.T. Etheridge earned the win in relief, tossing 3.1 innings while allowing just one run and striking out five. Jose M. Rodriguez followed with a scoreless ninth inning to seal the victory.

The Tarpons will look to keep their bats hot Thursday night when they continue their series against the Cardinals. First pitch from GMS Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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