Tarpons Rally Late to Open Second Half With Gritty Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Jackson Lovich of the Tampa Tarpons

(Tampa Tarpons) Jackson Lovich of the Tampa Tarpons(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (1-0) opened the second half of the season with a gritty 8-7 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (0-1) on Friday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Tarpons struck first in the second inning when Luis Puello launched a 416-foot home run over the left-center field wall, giving Tampa an early 1-0 lead.

Fort Myers answered back in the top of the third, capitalizing on a bases-loaded opportunity with a grand slam into the right field bleachers to take a 4-1 advantage.

Despite the early deficit, Henry Lalane settled in and delivered a gutsy performance on the mound. After allowing the grand slam, the Yankees' No. 14 prospect shut down the Mighty Mussels, tossing a career-high 6.2 innings while punching out eight.

The Tarpons began their comeback in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of a Fort Myers throwing error that allowed Ediel Rivera and Luis Escudero to score, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Tampa continued to benefit from Fort Myers' mistakes in the seventh inning when Escudero came home on back-to-back wild pitches. Jackson Lovich then gave the Tarpons the lead with a 104.5 MPH laser over the right-center field wall, putting the home team ahead 6-4.

The Mighty Mussels trimmed the lead to one in the eighth when Ryan Sprock scored during a bases-loaded 6-4-3 double play.

Greysen Carter picked up his fourth win of the season after 1.1 innings of relief, improving his record to a perfect 4-0.

Escudero provided some much-needed insurance in the bottom of the eighth, delivering a two-out RBI single. Gabriel Lara followed by ripping an RBI double off the top of the right field wall, extending Tampa's lead to 8-5 heading into the ninth.

Fort Myers made things interesting in the final frame, but Josh Tiedemann shut the door to earn his fifth save and preserve an 8-7 Tarpons victory.

The Tarpons will continue their series against the Mighty Mussels on Saturday at GMS Field, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2026

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