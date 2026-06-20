Mets Strike Early En Route to Eighth Straight Victory

Published on June 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







Port St. Lucie, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets have now won eight straight games and improved to 4-0 over the Daytona Tortugas in the series with a 5-3 victory on Friday night. The Mets' eight-game winning streak leads all of MiLB.

The Mets' offense came through early, scoring 4 runs in the first inning. After putting runners on the corners, Chase Meggers would give the Mets a 2-1 lead on a fly ball to left field, driving home Trey Snyder. Meggers would finish the night 1-3 with 1 RBI. Jeremy Rodriguez would add on a broken bat fly ball to right, scoring both Julio Zayas and Chase Meggers. Rodriguez now has a hit in four of his last six games and 6 RBI on the season. Despite giving up a solo home run to Tyson Lewis to start the game, Jonathan Jimenez would settle in, only giving up one other 2-run home run to Drew Davies in the 3rd. After that, it was all Jimenez, only giving up two hits for the rest of his outing. Jimenez would finish the night with a final line of 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, and striking out seven batters. Jimenez would take home the win, improving his record to 2-1.

Zack Mack followed Jimenez with another outstanding performance. Mack pitched a 9th straight scoreless outing, going 1.2 IP and striking out two. Mack in the month of June still holds a zero ERA in 9.1 IP with 11 K and a 0.54 WHIP.

The Mets' offense would add on insurance after Simon Juan picked up an RBI single, beating out a throw from Tortugas third baseman Ichiro Cano. Juan finished the night 1-4 and has extended his hitting streak to six games.

Miguel Mejias closed out the game, continuing his dominant month of June. Mejias pitched two innings of shutout baseball, giving up just one hit, zero walks, and striking out four, picking up his first save. In the month of June, Mejias holds a zero ERA in 8.2 IP and has struck out six. This is the sixth straight start Mejias has not given up a run.

The Mets improve to 1-0 (34-33), while the Daytona Tortugas fall to 0-1 (21-46). The Mets have now taken a 4-0 series lead against the Tortugas, securing a series victory for the second straight week. The Mets will take on the Tortugas in game 5 of this 6-game series on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 PM EST, and will have post-game fireworks! You can get tickets now on stluciemets.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2026

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