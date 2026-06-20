Parker Triples Home Lone Run in Loss
Published on June 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Lakeland, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays offense was kept quiet as the Lakeland Flying Tigers posted double-digit runs for the second consecutive night to win 10-1 on Friday night at Publix Field in game four of a six-game set.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Diego Dominguez (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K) fired 2.1 shutout frames in relief, yielding only one hit.
SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) smoked a 110.4 mph triple in the 1st to bring home Dunedin's only run.
The Blue Jays top prospect has four extra-base hits over his last three games.
Parker is 9-for-21 (.429) over his last five contests with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, and eight RBI.
Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2026
- Early Deficit Proves Too Much, Tortugas Drop Second-Half Opener - Daytona Tortugas
- Tarpons Rally Late to Open Second Half With Gritty Win - Tampa Tarpons
- Mets Strike Early En Route to Eighth Straight Victory - St. Lucie Mets
- Early Homers Lead to Threshers' Second Straight Win - Clearwater Threshers
- JP Smith Returns in Grand Style But Mussels Bullpen Gives up First Game of Second Half - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Parker Triples Home Lone Run in Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.