Parker Triples Home Lone Run in Loss

Published on June 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Lakeland, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays offense was kept quiet as the Lakeland Flying Tigers posted double-digit runs for the second consecutive night to win 10-1 on Friday night at Publix Field in game four of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Diego Dominguez (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K) fired 2.1 shutout frames in relief, yielding only one hit.

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) smoked a 110.4 mph triple in the 1st to bring home Dunedin's only run.

The Blue Jays top prospect has four extra-base hits over his last three games.

Parker is 9-for-21 (.429) over his last five contests with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, and eight RBI.







Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2026

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