Parker's Third Homer in Four Games Powers Series Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Lakeland, FL - Blue Jays No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker homered for the third time in four games, and Dunedin pitchers retired 23 consecutive batters between the 2nd and 9th innings as the Blue Jays clinched a series victory with a 10-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field.

The Blue Jays secured their third consecutive series victory, the first time they've won three consecutive six-game sets since August 2022.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Troy Guthrie (6 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K) spun his third quality start over his last four games, hurling six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.

Guthrie retired the final 15 batters he faced in order.

Over his two starts in Lakeland this week, Guthrie combined to allow two runs on seven hits over 12 innings with 10 strikeouts.

LHP Luis Fonseca (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up his first save as a Blue Jay, hurling three shutout frames in relief.

Fonseca retired the first seven batters he faced in order and saw one over the minimum.

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, R) socked his third home run over his last four games, a three-run blast in the 5th inning.

His three-run shot left the bat at 106.6 MPH and traveled 410 ft.

The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect concludes the series in Lakeland 6-for-20 (.300) with three home runs, nine RBI, and all six of his hits having gone for extra-bases.

Over his last 14 games, Parker is batting .320 with four home runs, 15 RBI, and a 1.097 OPS.

RF Dariel Ramon (2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 2B) smacked an RBI double in the 5th and added a two-run double in the 6th.

His two hits and three RBI match a season high.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2026

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