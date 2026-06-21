Jupiter Spits Doubleheader against Palm Beach on Sunday Afternoon

Published on June 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







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Brennan Erlandsen

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JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (1-2, 38-31) ended with a split to the Palm Beach Cardinals (2-1, 35-34) in a doubleheader on Sunday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

GAME ONE

The Cardinals scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning for the fifth consecutive contest in the series. With two outs, Sebastian Dos Santos blasted his first Single-A home run to right field which gave Palm Beach a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals added one more run in the top of the fourth inning when Matthew Miura hit an RBI single to give Palm Beach a 2-0 lead.

Walin Castillo (L, 1-5) pitched into the fifth inning but could not finish the frame as he allowed a two-RBI single to Ryan Mitchell that gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead. Castillo finished with 4 2/3 innings where he allowed four earned runs on five hits and tallied four strikeouts.

With the Hammerheads still off scoreboard into the top of the seventh inning, the Cardinals added on when Mitchell hit his eighth home run of the year, a three-run home run to right-center field, to give Palm Beach a 7-0 lead.

Jupiter avoided the shutout in the bottom of the seventh inning in their final at-bats. After a single and a walk with two outs, Luis Arana hit an RBI double down the right field line for his second hit of the game, which scored Jake McCutcheon to prevent the shutout. The next hitter, Edguardo De Leon, hit a three-run home run to left field, his third home run with Jupiter, to cut the Cardinals' lead to 7-4. However, the Hammerheads' comeback ended there as Jupiter suffered the 7-4 defeat in game one. The loss gave Palm Beach the series victory.

GAME TWO

After a scoreless first inning, the Hammerheads scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second. Andres Valor led off with a walk against Palm Beach starting pitcher Payton Graham. Luis Cova followed with a single to put runners at the corners. With one out, Julio Henriquez drove in Valor on an RBI groundout. Two batters later, Jeremy Almonte drove in Cova on an RBI single, which gave Jupiter a 2-0 lead after two innings.

After the second inning, neither team could get any runs to cross home plate. Meanwhile, Jupiter starting pitcher Manuel Genao went back out for the top of the sixth inning and the Cardinals finally figured him out. However, Palm Beach put two runners on base with two outs. Brayden Smith tied the game on a two-RBI triple off of the left field wall. Matthew Miura followed Smith with an RBI single to drive in Smith to give Palm Beach a 3-2 lead. Genao finished with six innings pitched for the third time this season.

With the Hammerheads down to their final at-bats in the bottom of the seventh inning against Palm Beach relief pitcher Kaden Echeman (BS, 1), Vargas hit a one-out single and Jose Monserratte came in to pinch run. Valor came up to the plate and kept the game alive as he reached on an error by Dattalo at third base. With runners at the corners, Cova reached on another error by Dattalo, which tied the game at 3-3. The Hammerheads loaded the bases for Henriquez, who took ball four to walk it off for Jupiter as the Hammerheads defeated the Cardinals 4-3 in game two.

Starting on Tuesday, June 23rd, the Hammerheads will hit the road to visit the Clearwater Threshers for six games. Jupiter returns home to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday, June 30th to host the Dunedin Blue Jays for six games, which will lead into "Mega Bash Weekend" to celebrate America's 250th birthday. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2026

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