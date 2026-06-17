Jupiter Suffers 14-1 Defeat to Palm Beach on Tuesday Afternoon

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (36-28) fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals (32-32) by a final score of 14-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

In the top of the first inning, Palm Beach took the early lead off Jupiter starting pitcher Jake Clemente (L, 3-2). With two outs, Ryan Mitchell drew a walk and Michael Dattalo was hit by a pitch. The Hammerheads had Dattalo caught between first and second base in a rundown but a throwing error by Echedry Vargas allowed Mitchell to score from second base and Palm Beach led 1-0.

The Cardinals added to their lead in the top of the third inning. With one out and a runner at first base, Ryan Weingartner hit his sixth home run of the season, a two-run home run to centerfield, to extend the Cardinals' lead to 3-0. Clemente was pulled from his start after 2 1/3 innings pitched and allowed three runs, two earned runs, four walks, and struck out five batters.

The Hammerheads immediately responded in the bottom of the third inning. On the first pitch of the frame, reigning FSL Player of the Week Jake McCutcheon blasted his fourth home run of the season, a solo home run to centerfield, to cut the deficit to 3-1 after three innings.

Both teams went quiet on offense over the next four innings, until the top of the eighth when Palm Beach added insurance runs. Weingartner drew a leadoff walk against Juan De La Cruz in his second inning of relief. Brayden Smith followed with a two-run home run to right field to extend the Cardinals' lead to 5-1.

The Cardinals exploded for nine runs in the top of the ninth inning to separate themselves in the ballgame and took a commanding 14-1 lead. Jupiter finished with only three hits as a team and could not score again as they suffered the 14-1 defeat on Tuesday afternoon.

Luis Ramirez and Braulio Salas combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings and four strikeouts in relief.

The Hammerheads continue their series against the Cardinals on Wednesday, June 17th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.